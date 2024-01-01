K10M WABAG DISTRICT HEADQUARTERS COMPLEX TO BE COMPLETED THIS YEAR

Construction work going on at the construction site of the Wabag District Headquarters Complex project. [ Photos courtesy of Kinjone Photography]

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) has embarked on building a modern, three story district headquarters complex for its district administration.

Once completed, this modern feature will include underground parking lots, conference rooms and elevators that will be a new standard to be firstly implemented outside of Port Moresby and Lae.

About 40% of work is being carried out with the three story complex expected to be completed towards the end of this year.

This impact project is counter funded by the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs with a K2 million support grant while the WDDA has budgeted K8 million to ensure this modern, administration complex is completed as planned accordingly.

Second term Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom is committed to ensure the public service machinery in the district is fully equipped to better serve the people on a daily basis.

“It’s part of the National Government’s policy to build growth centres in each districts to attract people back to their districts and stop this ‘ Rural to Urban Drift,” Minister Lino said.

He is optimistic of settling up a modern administration centre that will strategically coordinate all developments and service delivery programs that are taking place and which are about to happen throughout the district accordingly.

Actual construction work of the state of the art Wabag District Administration Complex began last year with the K10 million worth three storey building expected to be completed towards the end of this year.

The new district administration complex is being built at the Yamneges Satellite Township area just a kilometer away from the provincial capital.