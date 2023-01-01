NEW ONCOLOGIST FOR PIH

By Gladys Kila

With a team of accomplished specialists, dedicated in providing quality health service, the Pacific International Hospital has welcomed onboard Dr. Suresh Ragunath.

An esteemed oncologist with impressive qualification, extensive experience and notable contribution in the field of oncology

PIH CEO, Colonel Sandeep Shaligram said, Dr. Raghunaths medical journey began with the completion of a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery from JJM medical college in India.

He said, Dr. Raghunaths arrival will strengthen PIHs commitment in delivering top-tier health care services.

Mr. Shaligram added, Dr. Raghunaths is a recipient of several awards and an author of the numerous publications, reflecting his dedication to the advancing field of oncology.

He said, Dr. Raghunaths expertise and dedication are anticipated to significantly enhance the hospitals oncology services and contribution to its mission of excellence in patient care.