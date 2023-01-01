17 INJURED AFTER PMV OVERTURNED IN NCD

Seventeen people suffered mild to serious injuries after a PMV Bus, running and operation route Seven overturned at the Independence Boulevard, Waigani in the Nation’s Capital this morning.

This was confirmed by the St John Ambulance Operations Centre that reported receiving a call of a motor vehicle accident around 9 am.

The NCD St John ambulance service dispatched 3 ambulances and 2 Paramedic response units to the case. A total of 9 patients were transported by ambulance to Port Moresby General Hospital while others suffered from serious injuries.

The Ambulance service expressed that about every 6 months there is a serious collision on this stretch of road.

It is understood that PMVs are not supposed to be on this road.