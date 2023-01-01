NEW IRELAND GOVERNOR DISCUSSES HIS PROPOSED DECENTRALISATION PLANS IN THE HEALTH SECTOR WITH HEALTH MINISTER

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon. Dr Lino Tom held talks with former Prime Minister and New Ireland Governor Sir Julian Chan regarding decentralisation of powers in the health sector.



Minister Lino visited Sir Julian Chan on Friday to hold mutual discussions in finding amicable solutions going forward.



“I Had the honor of visiting him at his office. His mind is still very sharp and he gives you the historical perspective of PNG Politics and how the major policies have been birthed and shaped over the years,” Minister Lino said.



“Life is lived in moments and I thank this great man and one of the founding fathers of our nation for giving me a brief moment of his great life,” Minister Lino said.



The People’s Party parliamentary leader added that they briefly discussed the governor’s agendas surrounding greater autonomy for his province and how health powers can be decentralized to provinces.



The former Prime Minister and country’s first Finance Minister gave Minister Lino his private members bill containing his proposed amendments.



“We have also progressed a lot of these reforms so over the next few weeks, we’ll have our legal team consult each other to come up with amicable resolutions to address these issues,” Minister Lino said.



“May God give Sir Julius Chan many more years,” Minister Lino said.



The second term MP sincerely acknowledged the ‘LAST MAN STANDING’ for a complete and full life of service to Papua New Guinea.