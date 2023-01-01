4th LAGAIP SANGAI FESTIVAL IN ENGA PROVINCE TO BE HELD NEXT MONTH

By Mortimer Yangharry

The popular Lagaip Sangai Festival is all set to come again this year as scheduled for July 28th,2023, at the Wanepap Primary School Field in the newly created Lagaip district of Enga Province.



Festival Director Tony Sulupin assured the people of Enga and relevant government authorities that this festival will be much bigger with more local participation.



“You will not be disappointed while visiting Wanepap,” Sulupin said.



“Your satisfaction is our priority. There are lots of fascinating things on show to take your memory back to the past when culture ruled the world,” Sulupin added.



Sulupin called on those interested groups to register themselves accordingly as spaces are limited.



The Lagaip Sangai Festival is an annual event which began in 2019 and has been up and running promoting the unique cultures, traditions and customs of the Lagaip District and Enga Province as a whole.



This festival is sanctioned and recognised by the National Cultural Commission (NCC) and has been assisting in the marketing of tourism in Enga Province since its inception.