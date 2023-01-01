NEED FOR A HOSPITAL IN NADZAB

By Bradley Mariori

While plans for the new Nadzab City outside Lae, Morobe is progressing, there is also a need for a new hospital to be built up at Nadzab.

This was raised by Morobe Provincial Health Authority (MoPHA) Board Chairman David Wissink.

“The Wampar Health Centre at Nadzab is too small to cater for the people once the Nadzab City is built. “ he stressed.

Wissink said that the MoPHA was formed in 2019, they have been focusing heavily on the Angau Memorial General Hospital redevelopment project and they will now look at important projects in the districts of Morobe including the Nadzab Hospital.

He said the Morobe Provincial Government is now fully on board to support MoPHA and he is positive that changes will surely take place in the health sector in the province.

Wissink said their aim now is to build proper health facilities in the province so people will not seek proper health services in Lae but can be served in their districts.