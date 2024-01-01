PNG AIR ADVISED FUEL RATIONING REINTRODUCED

PUMA Energy have reintroduced fuel rationing of JETA1 as of 18:32 pm on 4th of May.

This was advised by PNG Air.

PNG Air currently has a court injunction binding PUMA to provide 100% of its fuel needs across its network until the 15th of May 2024, and is engaging with PUMA Energy to secure assurances that the Court Order will be honored.

According to PNG Air, since the last Fuel Crisis dialogue between PNG Air and PUMA Energy has not matured in a sustainable fuel supply arrangement, stating that PUMA is seeking to pass risk associated with currency fluctuations and foreign exchange access to PNG Air.

PNG Air advised that despite this the airline intends to work through the process with PUMA to see what can be arranged.

PNG Air noted that it is unable to continually withstand losses and manage operational failures due to interruptions of the PUMA supply chain, advising that to this end, the airline is pursuing multiple supply options so that operational certainty can be assured.

PNG Air maintained that no flights are expected to be interrupted at this point in time.