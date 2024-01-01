PNG’S FIRST FILM PROJECT TO BE LAUNCHED

Pictured: Spencer Peter Wangare (standing third from right) during the screening of the Black Python film at the Office of the Chief Censor in Port Moresby last week.

By Mortimer Yangharry

Spenser Peter Wangare is one of a few Papua New Guinea’s filmmaker, director and movie producer.

He has embarked on filming and producing one of the country’s first action drama/movie titled ‘Black Python’.

“Black Python film is my passion project, and it’s the first one I’ve independently produced with a talented local cast and crews,”

He highlighted that the film runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes and is Papua New Guinea’s first action crime drama movie.

Wangare mentioned that week the Black Python film was screened at the Office of the Chief Censor for classification and rating.

“The film received an M (Mature Audience) rating due to some strong language and graphic content. However, we are working on it to cut out some of these elements to achieve a PG-13 rating,” he said.

Wangare highlighted that the film was also screened the film at the NCDC boardroom last week to gather feedback and evaluations before trimming the runtime from 1 hour and 40 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes.

“The final screening will be with the National Cultural Commission (NCC) for further feedback and evaluation to enhance the film’s quality. Despite limited resources, we’re striving to create a high-quality production with local talents from both the cast and crew,” he said.

He positively expressed his plans indicating a press screening followed by a private screening at Paradise Cinema for premiering and launching sometime between July and August with public screenings towards the end of the year.