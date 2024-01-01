DARU HOSPITAL TO ACCESS SOLAR POWER

Pictured: Acting CEO for Western PHA, Dr. Boga signing the MOU at Daru hospital last Wednesday.

By Jim John

Daru hospital in South Fly District of Western Province will now be accessing solar power connected from the PNG Sustainable Development Program (PNGSDP) solar farm in Daru.

This will allow continuity of electricity to the hospital facilities without power outages.

Power outage and frequent interruptions have been a chronic issue on Daru Island having significant impact on the delivery of continuous health services at Daru hospital.

Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto thanked PNGSDP and its Chief Executive Officer Lesieli Taviri for approving the decision to supply power to the hospital.

He said that this will greatly impact the lives of people served at the hospital and help staff to perform better at night with critical cases and emergencies.

“PNGSDP realized the challenges that the hospital has faced over the years with access to reliable power and is willing to upgrade its solar and battery systems to provide power to meet hospital needs and improve patient care.” CEO Taviri said.

She added that PNGSDP is pleased to continue working with the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG) to support its development plan and programs through partnerships going forward.

Acting CEO for Western Provincial Health Authority (WPHA) Dr. Miriam Boga acknowledged this great initiative that will address power issues faced by the hospital at present and boost health care services to the people.

FRPG, PNGSDP and Western PHA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last Wednesday at Daru hospital for the supply of solar power.

Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun, CEO for PNGSDP Lesieli Taviri, acting CEO for WPHA Dr Miriam Boga, hospital staff, patients and the public witnessed the ceremony.

Western PHA is continuing to provide health care services to Western people through strong partnerships and a professional workforce who uphold its corporate values.