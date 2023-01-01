MADANG SMALL CRAFT BOARD SWORN IN

For the first time, Madang province will now have a small craft board to monitor and address small craft issues in the province and promote safety at sea.

Since the establishment of the small craft act in 2003, Madang did not have a board in place to work collaboratively in addressing the alarming rate of sea incidents in the province.

As a maritime province, this is a great achievement for Madang under the leadership of Governor, Ramsey Pariwa.

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa highlighted that lack of safety at sea has caused the increasing statistics of incidents at sea for small crafts.

He said, “last year Madang had over 15 incidents and we hope that this board will try to work to reduce this.”

He gave assurance to support the board with funding to do their job.

Transport secretary Roy Mumu who was also present to witness the swearing in, acknowledged that the long-standing issue in one of the maritime provinces will now be addressed.

The board members were sworn in by Provincial Legal Officer Godwin Haumu and was witnessed by other important dignitaries.