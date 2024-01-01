PRIME MINISTER TO OPEN KEREMA WOMEN’S MICROBANK BRANCH

By Mortimer Yangharry

Prime Minister James Marape will be in Kerema Town tomorrow for the official launching of the Kerema District SME Policy that will coincide with the opening of the Women’s Micro Bank Kerema Branch.

Kerema Open MP and Vice Minister for Energy Thomas Opa confirmed this important visit that will accelerate the economic growth of the district in Gulf Province.

“These historic events marks a significant milestone for the people of Kerema and Gulf Province,” Opa said.

The first term MP mentioned that at the district level, the Kerema District Development Authority (KDDA) has embarked on the implementation of the National SME Policy and National Policy on Financial Inclusion accordingly.

“This is my commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs and women in businesses.” he said.

Opa invites the people throughout Gulf Province to join the KDDA in celebrating these historical occasions as the KDDA continues to pave the way for economic growth and empowerment in communities throughout the district and province as a whole.