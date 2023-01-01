NCD MET SUP TO MEET WITH PMV OPERATORS

By Lindy Suharupa

After the Bomana incident involving a Bus 16 driver in the Nation’s Capital on Tuesday, the city’s police boss Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika said he will be hosting a meeting with all PMV operators this Sunday, 19th of February at the Unagi Oval in Gordons.

Representatives from Central Province Transport Authority, the Chief Executive Officer of Road Transport Authority Nelson Terema and chairman of the Vehicles Association Jack Waso are expected to also attend this meeting with the PMV operators.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said there is a growing concern on the manner in which public motor vehicles and taxis in the city operate and how they use public roads with some even violating traffic rules.

MetSup Sika further made a stern appeal to all PMV owners and operators to attend this meeting on Sunday so everyone is aware of road traffic rules and the right message is disseminated to all.

“We must all work together to make our city safe for everyone to move about. I want you all to come so we can meet and discuss openly. You might have some good ideas to share with us so please feel free to come so we can meet and discuss a way forward together,” said Chief Inspector Silva Sika.

Chief Insp Sika reiterated his call, urging all PMV operators to attend this important meeting as this is the time to air all their grievances to relevant road authorities including the traffic police.

This meeting is also open to the general public as well.

For those PMV Operators interested to attend, contact officer in charge of Boroko Traffic, Senior Inspector Joseph Salle on 3234201, 71361184 or 75518209 to confirm your attendance on Sunday.