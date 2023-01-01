NAWAEB MP ASSURED MANY PROJECTS TO BE CARRIED OUT IN DISTRICT

By Bradley Mariori

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen has recently inspected the Poahom to Nawaeb Lutheran School Road at Hobu in his electorate, that is undergoing detailed modeling terrain survey before actual full sealing design is done. MP Theo said, he is happy with the work so far.

The site inspection and detailed modeling terrain survey is an integral part of the process, before quality road construction can take place.

In his visit, he said the work is progressing well and thanked Morobe Governor Luther Wenge and the Morobe Provincial Works Team for upgrading the Poahom to Nawaeb Lutheran School Road.

The exercise is being undertaken by the Nawaeb Technical Team with the supervision of the provincial works.

MP Pelgen emphasized that infrastructure development of Nawaeb District is priority under his leadership and he will continue to do so to develop infrastructures for his people.

He said there are many important infrastructure projects to be done in Nawaeb and he is thankful that he has the support of Marape-Rosso government and he will deliver.