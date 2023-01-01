LADY DADAE URGES WOMEN TO BECOME THE CHANGE

MSPNG personnel presented sessions on Family Planning (FP) and Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) that formed part of the Health Awareness Program facilitated by the PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) Programs Coordinator, Ms Renee Marru.

The awareness was held on Friday 30th June 2023, from 9am-12pm, at the Lohia-Rahe Resource Centre in Vabukori, and was honoured by the presence of Her Excellency Lady Emeline Tufi Dadae.

The theme of the training was “start the conversation. Let’s take action. Make healthy lifestyle choices,”and had the participation of 32 local women.

The occasion saw the close collaboration between health professionals from VWDA; Motu Koita Assembly Health Division; MSPNG; World Vision; Port Moresby General Hospital; NCD Provincial Health Authority; and the University of Papua New Guinea. Each organisation also had booths staged to provide health information merchandise to participants that ranged from brochures, leaflets, and wristbands.

“Our friends here are professionals in the health sector and their awareness sessions today are a valuable source of information to better take care of ourselves. Take the information shared today and help bring change in your society”, Lady Dadae further said.

Ms Christina Kiapa, MSPNG Central Outreach Clinical Nurse, told of her experiences in providing health services throughout Central Province, and said she was grateful for being given the chance to share her knowledge with the women of Vabukori. “I’ve advocated the importance of maintaining good health in many remote parts of Central Province, but it’s just as important to do the same with local communities within the city”, she said.

Ms Kiapa added that, “Thanks to PNGCF and MSPNG, I’ve been able to come and present to the mothers and women of Vabukori village because even though it’s nearby to the city, access to life saving information on healthcare still lingers. I’ve shared what I know, and I hope it impacts their lives in a positive way.”

Ms Marru described how this was the first time PNGCF had collaborated with its partners in conducting health awareness and reassured that there would be more of such alliances in future. “This was the first event that PNGCF has worked with new partners in collaboration. We had participants from VWDA who were grateful for the awareness workshop addressing health issues faced by Papua New Guineans,” she stated.

President of VWDA Executive Committee, Ms Molly O’Rourke, extended her gratitude to all those involved in presenting sessions and thanked the partnering organisations for their time in providing vital health information to their community. “We extend our sincere appreciation to PNGCF and its partners for supporting our first ever community Health Awareness. We are very grateful for your time and look forward to working with you in bringing more Health awareness to our communities,” Ms O’Rourke said.