KAVIANANGA PRIMARY SCHOOL IN MIDDLE FLY DISTRICT UNDER WATER

Pictured: Classroom in water at Kaviananga Primary School, Middle Fly District.

By Jim John

The Kaviananga Primary School in Middle Fly District of Western Province has been covered by high flood.

Flood is still rising and has covered classrooms, water tanks and even teachers’ houses, making it difficult for normal classes to continue.

Some teachers have moved onto high ground abandoning their houses filled with flood.

The education authorities under Kiunga Lake Murray have not suspended classes as formal reports are yet to be released to school inspectors in Kiunga.

Western Provincial Education Adviser Charlie Buia said Delta Fly District is also experiencing rainfall and education authorities in Daru are yet to receive reports from schools of whether they have been affected by flood.

“We cannot just suspend the schools because we need to verify reports from people on the ground. Provincial education division is yet to receive formal reports from school inspectors in Delta Fly and Middle Fly Districts.” he said.