NEGLECTED ROAD GETS PRIORITIZED FOR UPGRADE IN POPONDETTA

Pictured: the upgrade of the Killerton Road in the Sauga Area of the Popondetta District in Northern Province currently taking place.

By Mortimer Yangharry

Popondetta Open MP Richard Masere has prioritized the upgrade of a neglected road link in his electorate in the Northern Province.

The Popondetta District Development Authority (PDDA) has embarked on the upgrading of the long-neglected Killerton Road in the Sauga Area of Popondetta District.

Masere, who is also the Chairman of the PDDA, mentioned that this road initiative aims to address decades of neglect and improve connectivity for communities in the general Sauga area.

“The Killerton Road, spanning approximately 5 kilometers from Bagou Village to Killerton Beach, has suffered from neglect for over six decades, severely impacting the mobility and livelihoods of local communities,” Masere said.

The local MP highlighted that road works have already commenced, with significant progress achieved in the initial phase.

“As part of the grading efforts, a stretch of 3.5 kilometers of the road has been cleared, marking a pivotal milestone in the project’s implementation,” he said.

Masere, who is also the Minister for Administrative Services and Minister assisting the Prime Minister on Constitutional Matters, mentioned that the upgrading of the Killerton Road holds immense significance for the residents of Killerton Village and surrounding areas.

“Improved road infrastructure not only enhances accessibility but also facilitates economic growth by enabling smoother transportation of goods and services,” Minister Masere said. The Popondetta District Development Authority remains committed to upgrade deteriorating road networks in the electorate to ensure the flow of basic government services reach the bulk of the population accordingly.