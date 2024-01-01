RESPIRATORY ILLNESS INCREASE IN BOSSET, MIDDLE FLY DISTRICT

By: Jim John

Respiratory infection is increasing at Bosset as flood is continuing to affect the lives of people in Middle Fly District of Western Province.

Health workers in Bosset confirmed asthma, pneumonia, strong cough, malaria and diarrhea cases have been reported at Bosset health centre.

More patients from the lowland villages affected by flood are receiving treatment at the health centre.

As the situation continues, health centres at Bosset and Obo have run out of basic medical supplies.

These include diarrheal treatment, antibiotics, antivenom, antimalarial, amoxicillin, artemether injection and hydrocortisone injections.

The health centre at Boboa station in Lake Murray and aid post in Aiambak have also reported the similar situation.

A Number of patients have increased, therefore health workers in Middle Fly are calling on Western Provincial health authority and Kiunga District Hospital and other health centres in North Fly District to supply necessary needed medicines to treat patients being affected by flood.

Several attempts made to get comments from the Fly River Provincial Government and district leaders to have their say on this situation were unsuccessful.