NATIONAL DISASTER CENTER LAUNCHED ITS 2023 -2027 CORPORATE PLAN

The National Disaster Center this week launched its 2023 to 2027 Corporate Plan. The plan will provide the policy direction for the National Disaster Center and its Stakeholders, along with other disaster risk management players to manage disasters more effectively in the country.

Acting Director for the National Disaster Center, Lusete Laso Mana, said the corporate plan was formulated in relation to preceding policies like the recently launched fourth Medium Term Development Plan and the Constitution among others.

Reiterating that it is the current government’s vision to strengthen disaster risk management arrangements, systems and plans hence its continued support to the center, the Acting Director expressed that NDC aims to strengthen disaster risk management capacities in the country over the next five years.

The 2023-2027 corporate plan will be monitored and evaluated by NDC senior management with biannual reviews, and will have quarterly and annual performance reports.