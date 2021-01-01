PNGDF: A Helping hand in times of Crisis

It is better to do something then to just seat aside and observe while our people suffer.

This was the key message that has driven a small PNG Defence Force composite team to reach out on their own to carry out awareness on Covid-19 in Western Province.

On Wednesday 25th of September 2021, Kiunga General Hospital shut down its operation due to some of its medical staff being diagnosed with Covid-19.

PNGDF 1RPIR Bravo composite section carrying out the awareness on CoviD-19 at one of the villages near Tabubil.

This caused the general public to start seeking medical attention at the PNGDF Forward Operating Base Regimental Aid Post as they were not being attended to, at the main hospital.

As the number of cases started to increase, this prompted members of the PNGDF Bravo Company to go out on their own to help the Western Province Health Authority to conduct Covid- 19 awareness to people in Kiunga town and the villages situated along the road to Tabubil.

On that same date, a composite section which comprises of a six member team to be exact , Corporal William Legot, Lance Corporal Desmond Naruwen, Lance Corporal, Nathan Douglas, Private Jerry Wapulg, Private Paul Wag and Private Nelson Michael deployed to help carry out the awareness.

The team successfully conducted the C19 Awareness, distributing the Personnel Protective Equipment’s (PPE) such as face mask and hand sanitises and at the same time conducted the area and route surveillance.

The Composit section pining up posters at Ningurum Market

The awareness and distribution of PPE plus pamphlets and posters started from Kiunga town area through to villages including Runginai Nursing College, Ningurum Station, and Mikaisim village other villages near Tabubil. Meanwhile schools are yet to be visited at the end of this week.

The Officer in Command Captain Denzel Kasa said, the volunteer assistance with the health authorities towards C19 awareness has boosted the confidence of the people in Western Province to trust the PNGDF and the PNG government as a whole in providing timely assistance in times of need.

“Despite logistical or funding constrains we have delivered. As so, It is better to do something then seat aside and observe while our people suffer.” said Capt. Kasa.

Their voluntary operation will end this Friday 15th October 2021.