NINETY DON BOSCO TECHNICAL SCHOOL STUDENTS SPONSORED

Following a memorandum of understanding between Don Bosco Technical School and TotalEnergies PNG as the operator of the Papua LNG Project, in June of this year, ninety students currently studying technical trades at the school were offered scholarship assistance.

TotalEnergies PNG yesterday met the Ninety successful scholarship recipients. In a small but enlightening meet and greet between representatives from the TotalEnergies PNG and Don Bosco Technical students and staff at the school located in Gabutu, Port Moresby, the afternoon saw totalEnergies PNG presentation of ICT Equipment donation to the school, followed by a tour around Don Bosco.

TEP PNG Managing Director Jean-Marc Noiray elaborated on the Sponsorship offer to the students, expressing that priority will be given to students belonging to Gulf Province and then extended to other provinces, in an effort to work towards optimising opportunities for young Papua New

Guineans, who may be eligible to roles during the construction and production phase of the Project and beyond expressing gratitude for the initiative, Don Bosco Technical School Rector,

Father Pedro Sachitula, expressed how important it was to invest in the field of Technical Studies, especially given the country’s great potential in the field.

The program is set to offer spots to a second cohort of 90 students next year.