A SECOND CHANCE EDUCATION FOR ALOTAU DISTRICT YOUTHS

In recognizing the National Government’s Youth Mobilization Training, Alotau District Development Authority has signed a memorandum of agreement with MAPEX Training Institute yesterday.

This agreement will enable youths and school leavers in the district to undertake technical training and education commencing in 2023.

The 5 years signed MOA will enable MAPEX Training institute and Alotau DDA to give these youths a second chance in life.

CEO for Mapex Training Institute, Marcus Kara gave an overview of the agreement.

He said, “Alotau youths and school leavers who get accepted under this agreement, can choose to study in any of our 15 Mapex Campus nationwide.”

This initiative comes under the administration of the current Alotau Open MP, Ricky Morris.

Alotau District Administrator, Wilson Hillary elaborated on their plans to implement the agenda stating that youths and school leavers are the focus of this program.

There will be a selection criterion in place for those who wish to apply for this opportunity

In addition, Alotau DDA will commit resources subsidize costs for training of its youths and school leavers under this education partnership agreement from 2023 to 2027.