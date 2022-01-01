CYBER BULLYING ON CANDIDATES

Police have set up Task Force to monitor cyber bullying cases.

Three Investigative Task forces in NCD are on duty to monitor matters that are of political connotations on candidates, especially on Social Media.

Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu made this statement yesterday in Port Moresby.

With the use of social media, particularly Facebook going out of hand, issues regarding defamation of character on social media have come to their attention.

Ikumu said that it is a breach of the cybercrime act in the country.

Such cases of defamation of character and cyber bullying will be dealt with accordingly.