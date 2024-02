Minister for Education and Usino Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro has succumbed to his death at around 2am at his hotel room in Wewak.

The late Minister was in East Sepik Province since Sunday (4/02/24) where he visited two schools in Yangoru Saussia District yesterday; Wingei Junior Highschool and AOG Pomalmal Highschool.

Late Jimmy Uguro was a member of the Pangu Pati. His passing would make it the first for any Parliament MPs for this year.