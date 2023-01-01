MP APOLOGIZES TO ABG PRESIDENT

Minister for Bougainville Affairs, Manasseh Makiba expressed his deepest apologies in a statement to the President and the people of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) following what he described as “unwarranted and inappropriate comments” made by the Member for Ijivitari last Friday in Buka.

Makiba shares the same sentiments with Autonomous Bougainville Government President, Ishmael Toroama, when the president made a remark about how one does not go into another’s home and insult them there.

Toroamo said this following the circulation of a video on social media of the Member for Ijivitari, David Arore, expressing out loud his disapproval for Buka infrastructure before boarding at the Buka airport.

Minister Arore, was part of the delegation that accompanied Minister Makiba to Bougainville in March, in a visit to observe the first meeting of the year for the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s (ABG) 4th House of Representatives. The meeting in what Makiba expressed as useful and enlightening as it embraces the National Government’s commitment to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Makiba further reinstated that the Prime Minister and the National Government have been given top priority to the Bougainville Peace Process and said there have been good progress thus far, and disapproves of leaders being insensitive or reckless about their comments publicly in regards to Bougainville and its development, despite the seriousness of the matter at hand.