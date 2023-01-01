BSP ON THE IMPACTS OF UPGRADE

With information varying on the impacts of the banking system upgrade, BSP Financial Group Limited released a statement as a notice to the public on what to expect during the long Easter Weekend.

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) Group CEO, Mark Robinson clarifies that BSP ATMS, EFTPOS and Online Purchase Services will remain operational throughout the Easter weekend, except for only three (3) hours from 12:01am to 3:00am on Friday 7th April, 2023.

“From 3:00am onwards on Friday 7th April, 2023, our ATMs, EFTPOS and Online Purchase services will be available for our customers to use while we continue to implement our new and improved Banking System”, Robinson made mention.

“We know interruptions to your banking services are not ideal and we have robust plans in place to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for our customers,” he said.

However, CEO Robinson also explained that to implement the bank’s new Banking System safely and securely, the old system will have to be switched off and a migration of banking records to the new Banking System will take place. Such exercise will require a series of planned downtimes; hence, some services may be unavailable over the Easter weekend.

“While most of the changes will occur behind the scenes, we want our customers to be aware of this new Banking System development”, Robinson further stated.

The new banking system, Oracle Flexcube, is known to drive progressive digital transformation in the banking industry.

A system the BSP Group General Manager for Retail, Daniel Faunt, in February this year, said will come with new Internet Banking features and enhancements.

“For the first time customers will have access to our market leading banking App – the BSP App,” Faunt had said.

“BSP App will be downloadable from the Apple App Store or Google Playstore and will deliver all of the functionality you will get on Internet Banking making it easier and convenient for customers. Customers will be able to do almost all banking transactions via the BSP App,” Faunt explained

“With BSP App, customers can be able to transfer money, apply for personal loan, open term deposit, top up phone credits to name a few, all at their fingertips,” Faunt said.