ENBPG SUPPORT

By Wasita Royal

The East New Britain Provincial Government (ENBPG) has made an endorsement and approval for an allocation of K300, 000 to assist all the funeral arrangements for the Late Senior Statesman Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

The funding was endorsed yesterday afternoon during a special Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting in Kokopo.

Governor Michael Marum said the purpose of the special PEC meeting, is to seek PEC approval for the province to take co-ownership of the provincial haus krai program and other necessary arrangement.

He said the K300, 000 will go towards the Late Sir Namaliu funeral arrangement and assist all other agencies to fund the provincial program for repatriation, funeral and burial arrangement.

Governor Marum who is also the chairman for finance said that East New Britain and PNG was saddened by the news of the sudden death of senior statesman Sir Rabbie Namaliu on the 31st of March, 2023.

Sir Rabbie served as the fourth Prime Minister of PNG from 04th July, 1988 to 17 July, 1992 as leader of the Pangu Party. Prior to his political career he was an academic in the field of political science at the University of PNG.

Sir Rabbie was born in his home province of East New Britain as an ethnic Tolai. He was educated in his home province and did further studies at the University of Papua New Guinea and University of Victoria, British Colombia.

He was one of the leading civil servants after PNG’s independence in 1975 together with late Sir Mekere Morauta, late Sir Anthony Siaguru and Sir Charles Lepani who led the formation of public administration and public policy in PNG’s immediate post-independence years.

Late Sir Rabbie held high profile portfolios prior to becoming PNG’s 4th Prime Minister including member of the Imperial Privy Council and attaining the right Honourable.

The Governor said, the provincial administration will establish two working committees to facilitate process of decision making and leadership while another will be responsible for operational of the program.

“Late Sir Rabbie was a true leader of East New Britain and inspiration to all. His effort has contributed immensely to developments in ENB and PNG,” said Mr Marum.

He said the provincial leaders is ensure that Late Sir Rabbie is accorded proper exit and given ceremonial gesture of respect.

The PEC plans to observe Late Sir Rabbie’s funeral arrangement under provincial and national protocols, with due respect to participate in the provincial program to receive casket of Late Sir Rabbie. Other government agencies and State Owned Enterprises will also be contributing towards the funeral and burial arrangement.