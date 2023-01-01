DEPARTMENT ON TB CASES

By Gladys Kila

The National Department of Health (NDOH) is currently dealing with a noticeable increase in the number of TB cases nationwide.

Secretary for Health, Dr Osborne Liko said, NDOH through the National TB Program has taken steps such as:

sourcing additional funds to plug funding shortfalls partly triggered by the increase in TB cases ,

relocate TB health facilities around the country to areas with the biggest need

And request development partners to assist supplying drugs as donations or through drug lending arrangements with the region.

He said, a letter was written to the Governor of the Bank of Papua New Guinea to facilitate fast clearance of foreign exchange for the purchase of TB drugs.

He further added that the expected time of the arrival for the usual drug supply is August 10th 2023. Logistics and contractors have been placed on standby to urgently clear and deliver the drugs as soon as they reach the country.

Dr Liko said the number of TB cases increased from 30,000 in 2021 to 37,000 in 2022. A 19 per cent increase in the number of cases reported to the major hospital.

He added that TB can be prevented by avoiding crowded areas, ensuring that cases are quickly reported and patients complete the full course of TB treatment.