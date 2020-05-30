Christopher Menggenang has ventured into a business partnership with his mother Mary.

Together, he and his mother, own and operate six businesses at 8th street in Lae.

The 37-year-old currently owns five businesses including an Internet café, whilst his 59-year old mother, owns a tailoring business, operating as Bagele Trading.

The 37-year-old father of two comes from a mixed parentage of Morobe and East New Britain and is a computer scientist by profession.

He attained a Masters in Science and a Degree in Computer Science from the University of Technology in Lae.

His mother Mary, retired from teaching in 2014, after 34 years of service.

The computer scientist said he was inspired by his parents and dedicates all his achievements to them for investing in his education especially.

He said, his aim to venture into business was to give back to his parents and make them proud.

Christopher’s mother, said she’s happy that she and her husband invested in their six children, especially through their education.

The 59-year-old mother said, she’s proud to be working together with her son.