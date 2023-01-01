UN ACKNOWLEDGE MT BAGANA RELIEF ASSISTANCE

More than a thousand people have been affected, due to Mt Bagana eruption in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The humanitarians are on the ground coordinating the delivery of relief supplies and ensuring no one is left behind.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in PNG Richard Howard, acknowledged the hard work of the humanitarian workers that attended to the Mt Bagana Eruption.

On 31 July, the National Disaster Centre (NDC) of Papua New Guinea formally welcomed international support through the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office to formally respond to Mt Bagana Volcano that affected the people in Wakunai and Torokina.

Pursuant to this request, the UN through the Disaster Management Team (DMT) and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) deployed a multi-agency team to conduct assessments of humanitarian impacts of the volcano and to advise development partners on basic needs and priorities of the affected populations. The team was deployed on 7 August and comprised of cluster experts in protection, water, and sanitation (WASH), information management, logistics and emergency operations coordination. The multi-agency team was further supported by shelter, camp coordination/camp management (CCCM) and food security officers from IOM and FAO who had presence on the ground.