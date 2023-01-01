MOROBE RUGBY UNION 2023 SEASON KNOCKOUTS

The coming weekend will see the Morobe Rugby Union knock outs playoff for the 2023 season.

This was alluded by the Union President, Lionel Kamiak.

President Kamiak said the ESS Tenth City Lights, NGI Honibrooks Harlequins, Irok Pirates and Royals have the upper hand to battle in the top four premiership challenges heading into knock outs with bigger match results expected.

He added that there is talent in Morobe and the code is on a revival, regaining the support and producing the talents to where it once used to be.

Describing the union as the second biggest in Papua New Guinea, Kamiak vows it will continue to produce more raw talents.

He said that in the coming years Morobe Rugby Union will grow to another level

With season 2023 coming to an end, and moving forward, Kamiak assured that he is on a pathway to market and export his players overseas.

The president thanked sponsors who have made the season possible and said Morobe has most cases set records whenever taking part outside of the province, assuring that investments from government and businesses will not go to waste.

Coming up after completion of MRU 15s season 2023 is the trans highway 7s followed by the late Jeff Lung Memorial 7s and a proposed inter provincial 15s challenge with Capital Rugby Union.