PARTNERSHIP IMPORTANT FOR DEVELOPMENT

By Jim John

Some of the reasons why the Fly River Provincial Government in Western Province is still struggling to deliver vital services within the four districts respectively is due to lack of cooperation, partnership, human resources and financial constraints.

Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun said not much consideration has been given to the province at the National level when discussion about development agendas for the country.

He said Papua New Guinea has been depending heavily on Ok Tedi Mine, therefore, more services should be delivered to the people of Western Province.

“When any country comes into PNG to do partnership in development, leaders who negotiate should include my province. This country has been benefiting from the mining, hence, partnership with developers, private sectors and NGO groups are important,” Kaiyun said.

Mr Kaiyun made this known when thanking the Government of Japan and its people for donating heavy equipment machinery through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the launching of K220,000 road maintenance work held in Kiunga this week.

During the Provincial development forum conversation, all leaders of the four districts, South Fly, Delta Fly, Middle Fly and North Fly including the Fly River Provincial Government needed partners at the National level, Provincial, local Level Government, Private Sectors and NGO groups to work together for change in the province.

Mr Kaiyun further said fairness must be maintained for development, adding that the province host two International borders, Australia in the South and Indonesia in the West, hence any bilateral engagement done in the country must consider the province as well.

He said the people of Western Province deserve to live in a proper developed state and that can only happen if all work together.