NATIONAL BOXING COACH SAYS TEAM PNG HAVE GREAT CHANCE TO WIN GOLD IN WOMEN’S DIVISION

by Natasha Ovoi074

As the boxers prepare for the upcoming Kokoda Boxing Challenge this weekend, Coach Mark Keto has commended female’s participation in Boxing in the country.

Coach Keto expressed that PNG has great potential to win gold in the Women’s division come the 2023 Pacific Games.

He shared that in the previous Pacific Games, PNG put in female competitors in 3 divisions.

The Result showed two gold medals and silver.

He expressed that given the amount of training and commitment showed so far by especially the 9 female participants for the 2023 Pacific Games, he had no doubts the ladies would disappoint.

Expressing that boxing had evolved over time, although slower than other sports commonly participated in in the Country, he said female participation had grown in the country so far, especially in the Nationa’s capital.

