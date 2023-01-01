MORE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS NEEDED

By Tamara Agavi

More medical and health professionals are needed in the country to balance the ratio of patients to medical professionals.

A call was made by the Port Moresby General Hospital CEO Dr Paki Molumi to have more medical graduates each year in the medical schools.

Currently in Papua New Guinea, the ratio of doctors to patients is one doctor to sixteen thousand patients. This shows the gap and the need for more medical students passing out every year in the two major universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

Dr Paki Molumi further stated that the current medical doctors that pass out from the respective universities is forty per year, which is not enough and needs to be pushed up to at least a hundred per year in the medical field.

This comes after the plans and discussion of setting up a new medical school to train more medical professionals.

Dr. Molumi said the new medical school will be set up and more medical professionals will be trained to full fill the government’s vision of having more medical doctors in the country.