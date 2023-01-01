CENTRAL HAS POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE COCOA

By Gladys Kila

Central province is one of the many provinces in the country that has a potential in producing cocoa.

Governor for Central Province, Rufina Peter stated that this potential has not been realised due to lack of coordination from the industry.

She said Cocoa industry was once a thriving industry in Central Province in the days when the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (DASF) were responsible for both development and marketing of all agricultural commodities.

When policy changes took place, the responsibility of marketing was transferred to the private sector (middlemen and exporters) the agriculture commodity marketing fell apart in most provinces especially remote areas in the country and Central province is no exception.

However, Governor Rufina is excited to congratulate management and the board of Cocoa Board for their decision to finally consider Central province as a potential cocoa producing province, which saw the opening of the new Southern Regional Cocoa office inside Monian Haus at Boroko in Port Moresby.

“The establishment of your office here will be the beginning of a new era for the Cocoa Industry in Central Province because the key issues identified in the stakeholder consultation will then be addressed. I thank the Board and Management of Cocoa Board on behalf of my people of Central Province for this gesture. Central Province waited 48 years to finally have something happening in the cocoa circles,” Governor said.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the central provincial government and PNG Cocoa Board.

According to Governor Rufina Peter, this MOU signing is the first of many more with other commodity sectors and agencies.

Additionally the signing of the MOU is a key milestone as well.

“We are committed to providing resources with a contribution of K1 million toward this arrangement and we will require Cocoa Board to put in your contribution to achieve the stipulated outputs of the MOU.”

The MOU will allow the CPG and the Cocoa Board of Papua New Guinea to work in collaboration for the growth of Cocoa production in Central Province that will benefit Cocoa farmers and increase export revenue for PNG.