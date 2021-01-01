Mt Bosavi taps into Sustainable Agriculture

Being closer to the coast, the warm weather and fertile soil, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government has embarked on introducing cash crops such as cocoa, vanilla and oil palm in the Mt Bosavi area.

With this, the communities in Mt Bosavi have organise into small groups to start a Sustainable Agriculture Development Project.

The project will also look at environment and wildlife conservation.

Acting Deputy Provincial Administrator for Economic and Social Services, Fiebik Simon, visited Muluma in Mt Bosavi recently and launched the development project.

“People must take ownership of what they want to do in their associations. They must not wait for the government to do these things. We encourage them to work together,” Kilip said.

Mt Bosavi remains one of the most isolated areas in Southern Highlands but has the potential to be an economic hub in terms of agricultural activities.

This initiative also falls in line with the Provincial Government’s vision of developing agriculture in the province.

In March, a sum of K10 Million was allocated for agriculture development followed by the launching of several potato production investments in the province.