WAU-WARIA MP NAREWEC URGED PEOPLE TO HELP POLICE

By Bradley Mariori

Wau-Waria MP Marsh Narewec says the newly established Wau Task Force Unit by Wau PSC Senior Inspector Peter Yambun is doing a tremendous job of enforcing the total Liquor Ban in the district.

However, the MP added that while police are appreciated for their job, leaders in Wau Waria must be the first people to respect the rule of law.

He says ordinary citizens look up to leaders to lead them and it is very shameful for a leader to be caught breaking any law.

Narewec says leaders must respect the positions they hold in the community and respect the rule of law.

He added that the Liquor Ban Enforcement is also a strategy to minimize other petty and serious crimes as this effort will save lives and make the district safe.

He appealed to the citizens of Wau Waria to support this initiative and report any instances of crime to Wau Task Force Hotline Number.