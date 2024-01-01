MORE FUNDING NEEDED TO COMPLETE BORDER ROAD IN WESTERN PROVINCE

By Jim John

The newly established Ningerum, Alicepit, Yetetkun border road in North Fly District of Western Province needs more funds to complete the road.

This was expressed by Former president of Ningerum Local Level Government Kawuk Konmop.

Since 2018 to 2020, the North Fly DDA and Fly River Provincial Government allocated K3.5 million for road construction and pilot project has been completed.

Mr. Konmop confirmed that this fund had been used wisely to construct the 15 kilometers road.

He said the actual road work started at 65 kilometers along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway to Alicepit waterfront and onto Birimkamba, Ambaga and Butmabin villages on the PNG side of the border

“Since 2010, I mobilized my people and we dug the road with sticks and spades hoping in future to open doors for services. Our leaders have agreed to use this road to connect Indonesia. Work is progressing well.” he said.

He reiterated that more gravels will be needed to upgrade the road along this 15 to 17 kilometers road so as to allow all trucks and motorbikes to move to and from border villages.

“Our good people from Indonesian side, Yetetkun border facilities are all set and ready. Only us PNG need to set up on our agreed negotiations and complete the work. Border township will be established in Ambaga village on PNG side.” Mr Konmop said.

He further said the road construction as per agreed by leaders of both countries must continue from Ningerum to Butmabin villages on PNG side of the border and Yetetkun village on Indonesia side of border and not Dome village (PNG) to Miriptana (Indonesia).

The local contractor tasked to complete the road are still waiting for funds to put gravels on this border road.