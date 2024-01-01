ATHLETES LEAVE FOR MELBOURNE TO PARTICIPATE IN 4X400 RELAY

Four PNG athletes left Port Moresby this morning for Melbourne where they will participate in a mixed 4x400m relay on Thursday evening against two Australian national teams.

The athletes are Benjamin Aliel, Edna Boafob, William Peka and Harihi Naime. Accompanying them is Head Coach Brett Green.

Athletics Australia invited PNG to take part in order to boost the National team’s chances of improving their world ranking and thereby gain qualification for the World Relays set in the Bahamas for May this year.

The opportunity for such an event is a stepping stone to Olympic qualification.

Athletics PNG President Tony Green thanked Athletics Australia for fully funding the teams participation and said it was a good development opportunity for the athletes.

Following the Relay, the team will spend a month at the Gold Coast and participate in some local competitions in Brisbane and at the Queensland Championships from 14th to 17th March, 2024.