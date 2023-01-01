MONITOR SMALL CHURCHES IN THE COUNTRY

Minister for Petroleum and Energy Kerenga Kua said, the activities of small churches operating in the country should be scrutinized.

Minister Kua raised this concern after the tabling of the bill to amend the Association Incorporation Act of 1966 during the recent parliament sitting.

Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua explained that, associations are incorporated principally to deal with charitable businesses.

He said this means that associations cannot give dividends to its members.

Minister Kua said, the profits are usually recycled to promote the objectives or the end functions of an association.

He confirmed that most associations are doing the right thing but some of the small churches are not doing the right thing.

“It is not for profit entity, it makes profit but cannot declare dividends that is the area that needs some sort of scrutinizer,” Kua said

Kerenga Kua noted that the assets that some of the small churches acquired were being inherited by family members instead of church members when retiring.

However, Minister Kua concluded by commending the tabling of the bill to amend the Association Incorporation Act.