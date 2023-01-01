INVESTIGATE PROJECTS

A community representative and principal of remote Kantebo Primary School in Lower Foe, Kutubu, Southern Highlands Province has called on the Department of Petroleum and Energy to inspect projects claimed to be delivered by proponents who obtained monies, claiming to represent the people there.

“In 2002 when we, the Irakohari people held a strike, the then Somare Government made a commitment to us, following assessments that we were genuine landowners,” said Anagu.

However, persons who took up representative roles decided to pursue their own interests instead.

With project proposals submitted and monies accessed by some individuals for the remote Kantebo/Kafa Airstrip and the community school and other projects, there have been no signs of improvements or developments.

“Schools have no proper desks for students, health services are very poor to none and clean water supply is still a big problem back in the village”, Anagu said.

A worried Mr Anagu is calling on the Petroleum and Energy Minister, Kerenga Kua to send teams to assess these unfinished projects.

The department has been urged to serve the resource owners fairly and transparently with a further call to Prime Minister James Marape to look into such corrupt practices that continue to affect innocent people back in the resource rich valley of Lower Foe, Kutubu.