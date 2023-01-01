CHURCH HOSTS YOUTH PROGRAM

The Universal Church in Port Moresby held a special program called “Not Normal” which aims to teach young people that it is not normal for them to live in a life of criminal activities, or addictions to other illicit activities.

More than three hundred youths and adults turned up to part take in this event.

About one hundred sixty-seven youths and eighty-two adults all gathered at the Universal Church Hall at Gordons for this noteworthy occasion.

Universal Church Pastor Jonathan Pine said, most of the young people in this country are getting involved in bad activities daily and consider them as normal.

Therefore, this event was organized to show them that it is not exceptional to live such a life.

Pastor Jonathan said, as a Church their main goal behind this program is to help those who are involved in unethical behaviors to change their lives and have a good life.

One of the youth Kota Takip shared his experience saying, his life changed when he joined the church.

Pastor Pine confirmed that they had a lot of similar programs in previous years and they will continue to have these programs this year, to make a positive change in the lives of youths.

Pastor Jonathan said, others will have similar programs in their churches located in Lae and Arawa.

The Universal Church of PNG was established in 2018, aimed at serving people in all aspects of life.