By Samantha Solomon

Prime Minister James Marape has highlighted that before doing anything they have to consult businesses and industries to agree for the increase in the minimum wage.

Marape says minimum wage still stays at K3.50.

Prime Minister James Marape said, in the meantime to help the low income earners the government has set a tax threshold at K20, 000.

Those earning more than K20, 000 a year will save K63 per fortnight. Wage relief.

This announcement was made by Ian Ling Stucky in November last year and it is effective as of January this year.

The initial tax threshold was at K17, 500 but this year it has now increased to K20, 000.

Prime Minister James Marape said to change the minimum wage rate they will have to look at the business’s perspective as well.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso shared the same sentiments in a media conference recently and said there is always advantage and disadvantage to it and they will have to look at it very carefully.

Rosso said before getting all these fixed, they will have to make sure all the businesses are implementing the current minimum wage.

With the economic forecast predicted to be inflation the ramifications of the economic climate remains to be seen on low income earners