BOUGAINVILLE PRO-BOXING AND CHARITY GALA DINNER

BY LISA PUNI

In a joint statement with Minister for Bougainville Affairs and National Gaming and Control Board, Hon. Manasseh Makiba, Regional Member Peter Tsiamalili Jr was pleased to announce Bougainville Affairs and National Gaming and Control Board as the Foundation sponsors of the event series.

The Bougainville pro-boxing tournament and charity gala dinner will be hosted on Saturday the 8th of April, 2023 at the Arawa Secondary School Lawn in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Notable guests who will be in attendance to witness the event will be ministers and members of parliament.

The draws and the list of potential fighters is yet to be released but the tournament anticipates to see boxers from both AROB and PNG including the Solomon Islands.

The main purpose of this event is to promote unity through this sporting code so as to encourage tourism and generate income opportunities for AROB. Part of the financial benefits from this tournament will go to the locals such as the Arawa Hospital and Secondary School.