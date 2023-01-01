UOG ACCOMMODATION

By Samantha Solomon

The University of Goroke has condemned the five-star dormitory after it was destroyed by the 7.6 magnitude earth quake last year.

The government has allocated a total of 10 million kina to help build temporary accommodations for the students.

Students were advised to sleep outside and come in for school as per the Vice Chancellor for the University of Goroka Dr Teng Waninga.

He said the students that are under the scholarship of the government and that have been sponsored by agencies like Australian Aid were asked to live in the school.

Dr Waninga said this is the only hiccup that is holding the school back but apart from this the administration is continuing on with the registration of student s for this academic year.

Every year the University enrolls a total of 1000 students, for this academic year the enrolment is still undergoing.