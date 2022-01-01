Mini-Sports Tournament held in Kiunga

A small Balimo compound in Kiunga, Western Province came alive last weekend as youths participated in a Mini-Sports tournament.

Youths including school students from ward 5 of Kiunga urban LLG and surrounding settlements conducted matches of both touch footy and volleyball.

In touch footy’s men’s division round 1, team NKD defeated Star Five with 5 : 2, team Two Six defeated Tower Boys with 1:0, Kobonies against Bottles were on draw with 3 points each and Middle East defeated Em Dogs with 2:1.

In the women’s division, Em Dogs defeated NKD girls with 5:1, Kobonies defeated NKD 3:2 and Two Six girls defeated Star Five with 5:1.

Kiunga Mini-Sports Tournament Organizer, Benjamin Dupa said their main aim was to keep intact all youths and trouble free in their respective wards.

“We were supposed to have this mini-tournament played through the Christmas period but considering the area where water level of the flood plains rose, we kept till this year 2022.”

“We started hosting this tournament, within Kiunga urban’s ward 5, however, also registered teams from other wards as well. Actually, the bottom line of these games here is to keep the youths busy, make sure that there’s trouble free”, added Dupa.