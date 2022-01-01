OTML takes top award in 2021 NASFUND Employer Awards

OK Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has been awarded the 2021 Employer of the Year Award by Nasfund, the largest private-sector superannuation fund in PNG.

The Company received the award including three other awards for Best Employer Voluntary Contributor, 1st Runner Up – Best Member Voluntary Contributor, and 2nd Runner Up – Most Compliant in Account Maintenance during a presentation held on the 27th of January in Port Moresby.

OTML Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Musje Werror thanked Nasfund for the awards and commended the OTML Human Resource and Finance teams for their efforts to ensure the Company and employees contributions were made on time.

“Last year was particularly challenging for OTML as our operation was significantly impacted by COVID-19. We had to suspend operations for 2 weeks, had ongoing labor shortages due to isolation and quarantining requirements and fell short of meeting our production targets.

“Despite the setbacks, our Human Resource and Finance teams ensured the fortnightly superannuation contributions were not affected. I am also pleased to see our employees making additional contributions towards their superannuation on top of the 10% contribution by the Company. It goes to show that our employees are thinking about their future and putting funds aside.” he added.

CEO Werror also commended Nasfund for the prudent management of the funds on behalf of the contributors.

The Nasfund employer awards recognize the best performing employers who have complied with the Superannuation General Provisions Act 2000, especially sections that govern the remittance of contributions, registration of new employees as members and proper completion of forms to enable 100% bio-data is captured, benefit payments to be paid and corresponding responsibilities.