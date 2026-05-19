OK TEDI DONATES ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES TO MISIMA CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

Misima Minerals Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ok Tedi Mining Limited, has donated essential food supplies to the Misima Papua New Guinea Correctional Services (PNGCS) facility.

The company recently delivered rice, noodles, coffee, sugar, and tinned goods to support the daily needs of inmates and staff at the facility.

The donation is aimed at strengthening relationships between the company and key stakeholders on Misima Island.

Ok Tedi Community Relations and Sustainability Superintendent Joshua Dimel acknowledged the professionalism and cooperation of the Misima PNGCS team, highlighting the importance of collaboration between industry and government agencies in achieving shared outcomes.

He said the support provided by Correctional Services officers and inmates was prompt and valuable, describing the donation as a small but meaningful gesture of appreciation and mutual respect.

Mr Dimel also highlighted Ok Tedi’s long-standing relationship with the Ningerum Correctional Services in Western Province, noting that similar partnerships based on trust and cooperation will continue to be developed in Misima as operations progress.

Misima Jail Commander Barry Kakeni welcomed the donation, saying it strengthens cooperation between the private sector and government institutions, and expressed appreciation on behalf of the Misima Correctional Services.

He said they look forward to continued collaboration in the future.

The donation reflects shared responsibility between corporate organisations and public institutions in supporting operational effectiveness, community development, and social stability.

ENDS///