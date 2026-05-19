DETERIORATING BOMANA PRISON FACILITY A WORRY

The Bomana Correctional Institution has raised concerns over the deteriorating state of its facility as it struggles to cater for the growing number of inmates.

Chief Superintendent and Commanding Officer, Yelly Oiufia, said today that the institution needs more than just the “lamb flaps that they receive.”

He said the majority of inmates are from the National Capital District (NCD). However, the national government, including NCD authorities, has not provided sufficient tangible support to the facility.

“We are struggling to keep this place alive,” Oiufia said.

“All these prisoners are from Moresby City, from North West, from North East, and from Souths. I did not bring them from my home. They are citizens, and they will go back out into the communities.

“I feel that nobody cares about us. I can say that we are forgotten. NCDC as well does not look at us. We appreciate you coming in with lamb flaps and things, but we need more than lamb flaps. We don’t need something that we eat and then it’s gone. We need tangible things that can help us in our work here,” he said.

Bomana Prison Chief Superintendent and Commanding Officer Yelly Oiufia.

He added that the last time NCD supported the institution with tangible resources was in 2017, and since then, nothing has been done apart from unfulfilled commitments.

He said during occasions such as Christmas and the King’s Birthday, they usually receive food supplies, but these are not long-term solutions.

Commanding Officer Oiufia said the administration building he is currently operating from is the same one he moved into when he first arrived at Bomana in 2013, and no renovations have been carried out since then.

The administration building inside Bomana prison’s main compound.

He said the nature of crime has changed over the years. However, the facilities needed to support the rehabilitation of inmates before their release back into the community are lacking.

This includes facilities for men, women, juveniles, and staff.