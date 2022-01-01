BSP responds to health concerns over queues

BSP Financial Group Limited having the biggest customer base in the country ensures Covid-19 protocols are implemented internally amongst its staff and externally to customers.

BSP Retail Group General Manager Daniel Faunt in responding to health concerns raised around the long bank queues said the use of facemasks are mandatory inside the banking chambers. BSP also manages queues outside the branch by encouraging customers to observe all Covid-19 measures adding the onus is on customers to adhere to these measures.

“Recognising that this is a peak period for school fee payments, BSP had selected branches open since Saturday 22nd January, 2022 for Saturday Banking to manage the increased traffic to the branches.

Saturday Banking runs for six Saturdays and ends on 26th February at 16 main BSP branches: Alotau, Goroka, Kimbe, Kiunga, Kokopo, Kundiawa, Lae Top Town, Madang, Popondetta, Tari, Wabag, Waigani Banking Centre, Wewak, Buka, Mt Hagen Branch and Banz Hybrid Sub-Branch. Customers can deposit school fees as well as apply for Personal Loans.

School Fee Payment service is also available through BSP Mobile Banking *131#. BSP offers schools and institutions the ability to accept instant school fee payment from parents and guardians through BSP Mobile Banking *131#. Payments are only accepted through schools that are registered as BSP Mobile Merchants. Each school is issued a School Code that allows parents and students to reference when making school fee payments via BSP Mobile Banking *131#. The full list of registered schools is on the BSP website www.bsp.com.pg

“We encourage our customers to use BSP Mobile Banking to pay school fees directly to the schools at the comfort of their home or office. Alternatively, customers can use BSP Internet Banking to pay fees directly to these schools”, Mr Faunt added.

Furthermore There are also safer ways of banking during this time and BSP has rolled out alternate, safe and convenient banking options such as Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, BSP Customer Self Service App, BSP Pay and IPG payments to name a few.

Meanwhile BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming said digital banking channels are available to all customers, these digital banking options would reduce physical visits to the branches.

“We must embrace change and adapt to digital banking channels made available through digital banking. Our staff have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves, especially the front line staff. While Covid has been around since 2020, customers are encouraged to continue practicing Social Distancing and wearing of masks not only when accessing our branches but also when out in any public space.,” he added.