MEDICAL STUDENT ACKNOWLEDGES COMPANY’S ASSISTANCE

A second-year student at the University of Papua New Guinea’s Medical Faculty was pleased to receive a kind assistance from a local company to boost his studies.

Jerom Yalok hails from Min and Fawol communities in Tabubil, Western Province has received a laptop from Simtronics, a crucial tool for navigating the demands of his studies.

Mr. Yalok, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Simtronics support.

“This laptop is more than just a computer; it’s a lifeline to continue my studies,” he said.

“With access to research materials and online resources, I can now fully immerse myself in my coursework and excel in my endeavors.”

This thoughtful gesture from Simtronics stems deep commitment to empower future generations, particularly those hailing from the Min and Fawol communities. As a 100% locally owned company, Simtronics recognizes its responsibility to invest in the region’s potential, and Jerom’s academic journey perfectly embodies this vision.

“We believe in nurturing talent within our own communities,” declared Kelly Dangim, Managing Director of Simtronics.

“Jerom’s dedication to becoming a doctor is truly inspiring, and we’re honored to play a part in helping him achieve his dream.”

Simtronics commitment to education not only paves the way for Jerom’s success but also sends a powerful message of hope and encouragement to aspiring students across the region.